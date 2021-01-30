ATF adds money for reward double homicide that killed St. Louis father, daughter

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Federal agents have injected an infusion of money to increase the reward in the search for the killer of a 7-year-old girl and her father.

The reward has increased by more than 30 percent. It now stands at up to $40,000.

The family of Dmyah Fleming and her father, Darrion is also pleading for anyone who knows anything to tell the police.

Tyrie Hall, Dmyah’s Aunt said, “Somebody needs to say something because my niece was a baby and it’s like now we just live our days without her we only had seven years with my niece somebody needs to say something.”

Dmyah and Darrion Fleming were murdered, shot to death, Sunday night near Sarah and Laclede in the Central West End. Police believe Darrion knew the killer. They say it was not a drive-by shooting.

The ATF has now added $10,000 to the reward fund. ATF Spokesman John Ham said, “Nothing shocks the conscience like the death of a child certainly the death of a child from gun violence…A lot of parts of America it seems like we’ve reached this acceptable level of gun violence but that’s just not the case. And, the ATF’s mission is to reduce that gun violence.”

Friday night a St. Louis Police spokesman said there were no new details to provide concerning the case and the investigation was ongoing.

Tyrie Hall said, “She (Dmyah) was loved by everybody.”

CrimeStoppers said people can report any tips to them, receive money and remain anonymous without concern. Crimestoppers’ Spokeswoman Lisa Pisciotta said, “We don’t know who you are we don’t give out any names and phone numbers because we don’t have them to give them out. There’s no lawyer coming to your door to testify, there’s no police officer looking for information.”

She said the reward is paid in cash and even the I.R.S does not know. You don’t pay taxes on the reward money.

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)