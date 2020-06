ST. LOUIS – AT&T has told its main labor union that it plans to to cut thousands of jobs and close hundreds of stores.

The media giant says it will lay off more than 3,400 technician and clerical jobs across the country over the next few weeks.

AT&T says it will also permanently close more than 250 stores. That move will impact about 1,300 retail jobs.

The company says COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns have changed consumer behaviors.