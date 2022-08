ST. LOUIS – An attempted break-in at a marijuana dispensary in Hazelwood.

This happened at a store called Terrabis on North Lindbergh a little before 4:30 Wednesday morning. Police said a rock was thrown through the front door. Nothing was taken from inside the business. This is at least the fifth dispensary break-in in recent weeks.

