Attendee at County Council meeting tests positive for COVID-19, Others advised to quarantine

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical coronavirus particles from what was believed to be the first U.S. case of COVID-19. A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

BERKELEY, MO – The Saint Louis County Department of Public Health is issuing a warning following Tuesday night’s County Council meeting. Officials say someone who attended has tested positive for COVID-19. They are advising everyone who attended the packed meeting to quarantine for the next nine days and monitor their symptons.



Attendees are also advised to contact the health department for additional testing and vaccination resources.

Free COVID-19 testing is being offered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in the St. Louis area at the following sites:

• Every Monday – 11:00 am – 7:00 pm IBEW Local #1, Parking Lot 5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110

• Every Tuesday 11:00 am – 7:00 pm “Legacy Bar & Café” Delmar Plaza, Parking Lot 5261 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63108

• Every Saturday – 11:00 am – 7:00 pm Machinist Lodge #777, Parking Lot 12365 St Charles Rock Rd Bridgeton, MO 63044 Anyone who attended the meeting is advised to contact their local health department for additional testing and vaccination resources.

