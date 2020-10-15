US Attorney General in St. Louis today focusing on crime-fighting initiative

ST. LOUIS – One of America’s top law officers will be in St. Louis today to speak about combatting violent crime.

Attorney General Willam Barr will lead a law enforcement roundtable discussion on Operation Legend. Barr will be joined by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden and U.S Attorney for the eastern district of Missouri Jeff Jensen.

The Department of Justice describes Operation LeGend as a sustained, systematic, and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime.

The effort kicked off in Kansas City in July and has since expanded to multiple other cities including St. Louis. Authorities say since Operation LeGend started in St. Louis in early August more than 200 people been arrested for drugs, guns, and other serious crimes.

Nationwide we’re told more than 3,500 people have been arrested since the anti-crime program started. The initiative is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed in Kansas City while he slept during the early hours of June 29.

The roundtable is not open to the public but Barr will make introductory remarks to the media. The event will be held at the Thomas Eagleton U.S. Courthouse at 11:30 a.m.

FOX2 will have continuing coverage on the attorney general’s visit to St. Louis throughout newscasts on Thursday.