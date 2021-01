CASEYVILLE, Ill. – An ATV was trapped under a train in Caseyville, Illinois Tuesday at about 6:00 a.m. near Black Lane and 255.

The driver of the ATV was able to jump off before the ATV hit the train. FOX 2 was told the driver was cruising down the tracks before the train came.

Here's a view of the ATV trapped under a train in the area of Black Lane in Caseyville — driver made it off the ATV in time, we're told driver was cruising down the tracks @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/YaWdt90Zw5 — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) January 26, 2021

