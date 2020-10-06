Audi black box may reveal clues about crash at Olivette Starbucks, police say

OLIVETTE, Mo. – The Olivette Police Department says the car that struck and killed a 73-year-old woman at an Olivette Starbucks can help with their investigation.

According to an Olivette spokeswoman, the 78-year-old Olivette man was driving a 2019 Audi Q7 when we crashed into the Starbucks.

This car holds specific mechanical information that can be taken from the vehicle, similar to an aircraft’s “black box.”

Police obtained a warrant for the vehicle and will be using the black box to assist them in their investigation.

As of now, the police are not releasing the name of the 78-year-old man because the investigation is still ongoing.

FOX2 will provide more updates as they become available.