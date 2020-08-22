Aurora seeks volunteers to boost census response rate

No fewer than 24 hours after President Donald Trump’s Department of Commerce backed off its push to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, the President appeared to yank it back on Twitter.

AURORA, Ill. (AP) – The city of Aurora is looking to volunteers to boost residents’ participation in the US Census.

Mayor Richard Irvin said participation is at 72 percent citywide ahead of the September 30 deadline to respond but some areas are below 60%.

Volunteers will visit the 25 neighborhoods with the lowest participation rates on Tuesday and again on Sept. 25 to talk to residents and distribute information about the census. Census data is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed and how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets.