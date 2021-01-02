Authorities respond to second St. Louis Justice Center disturbance this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Officials confirmed Friday that corrections officers had to transfer approximately 45 people in custody from the city justice center to to the Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse.

FOX2 learned the transfer happened when the detainees “were non-compliant and repeatedly defied orders to return to their cells.” With help from the St. Louis Sheriff and St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the situation was resolved without incident.

Friday’s situation comes just days after 56 detainees were transferred under similar circumstances on Tuesday. A city spokesman told FOX2 earlier this week that the disturbance stemmed from “an ongoing rift among groups of inmates.”

The city promised a review of Tuesday’s incident.