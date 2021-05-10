Authorities search for missing 18-year-old Farmington girl

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old girl from Farmington, Missouri who went missing on Tuesday, May 4.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said Mikayla Jones is 5’2″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has a tattoo of a sun on her left arm that says “Here Comes the Sun.” Jones also has a tattoo under her left breast of a Gemini symbol.
She was reported missing on Friday, May 7.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 573-438-5478, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Unite at 800-877-3452, or 911.