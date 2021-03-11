Authorities shoot woman threatening officers with crossbow

UNION, Mo– A woman armed with a crossbow is shot by police after officers ordered her to drop it.

Union police responded to a house on Rock Island drive around 2 Thursday morning, where authorities say the 32-year- old woman was holding a crossbow. Police say she told officers she would shoot the next person she saw. After she refused to drop the weapon, an officer shot her.

“I was not expecting this to happen, to be a shooting last night and to wake up to all this,” said resident Blake Hayes.

Officers say she threatened them with a crossbow. “This is not what we expected, but we are always trained and prepared for anything,” said Union Police Chief Andrew Parker.

Investigators the crossbow is considered a deadly weapon up to around 50 yards. Residents in the area say the neighborhood is normally quiet.

“The bullet could have went through and hit someone else’s house. You know this is very shocking,” said Hayes.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. We are told the woman remains in the hospital in stable condition.