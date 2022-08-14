ST. LOUIS – The numbers may not add up for automakers.

A new senate bill including incentives for electric cars may work against a Biden administration goal. Big car companies like General Motors, Volkswagen, ford, and Toyota said most electric vehicles won’t meet eligibility for $7,500 tax credits.

Some models currently aren’t made in the U.S. and the new bill requires U.S. assembly. The Biden administration wants electric vehicles to be half of the sales by 2030.

The new bill provides a $4,000 tax credit for the purchase of used EVs.