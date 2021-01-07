Average cost of gas in Missouri hits highest since March

ST. LOUIS – The average gas price in Missouri is now at $2.00. This is the highest the average gallon of gas has cost in the state in 298 days according to AAA.

On December 31, 2020 the average price was $1.96. On January 7, 2020 the average price was $2.22

AAA said the lowest gas prices in the state are in Joplin and St. Joseph, while the highest gas prices are in Columbia.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Missouri hasn’t been this high since March 15, 2020. That is the longest streak since 2005 when the state average hit $2 for the first time.

The national average currently sits at $2.29.