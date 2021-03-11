Average gas prices in Missouri rise to over two-year high

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

ST. LOUIS – The price for crude oil is climbing causing prices at the pump to reach more than a two-year high in Missouri, according to AAA.

AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch said on Thursday the average price for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $2.64. This is 16 cents more than the average on Thursday, March 4. It is 57 cents more compared to March 11, 2020. The last time Missouri’s average gas price was this high was in October 2018.

Drivers in Columbia, Missouri are paying the most on average or their gas at $2.77 per gallon. St. Joseph pumps are the cheapest at $2.55 per gallon.

St. Louis drivers are paying $2.73 per gallon. One week ago, the price at the pump was $2.41. One year ago, the price was $2.10.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.83. This is 49 cents higher than it was on March 11, 2020.

Missouri drivers are still paying the 9th lowest price at the pump, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Crude oil prices are continuing to rise due to The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to keep the current production cuts going through April. AAA said this factor and the “market optimism of the impact the stimulus package could have on the economy, has led to higher prices at the pump.”

