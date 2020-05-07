B-2 stealth bomber part of sky-high salute for St. Louis essential workers

ST. LOUIS- The Missouri Air National Guard will be saluting St. Louis area essential workers with a B-2 stealth bomber flyover tomorrow evening just after 5:00 p.m.

The Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing will conduct the flyovers of six communities across the state. Those include Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Columbia, Jefferson City and Springfield.

The flyover will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber assigned to the 509th/131st Bomb Wings. The 131st Bomb Wing, based at Whiteman Air Force Base and Jefferson Barracks, are the only National Guard wing to fly the B-2 Spirit.

It is part of an Air Force-wide effort to honor first responders as they battle the pandemic.

The Guard is reminding residents to follow strict social distancing guidelines and refrain from large groups while viewing the flyover.

Last month’s flyover in Kansas City