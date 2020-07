ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 20-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car at around 8:00 pm Monday in the 5800 block of Natural Bridge when gunshots rang out. She realized that she and a one-year-old in the vehicle had been injured in the shooting.

The baby has a graze wound to his shoulder and back. The woman has a graze wound to her shoulder.

The woman was able to drive herself and the child to the hospital. Both of the victims are listed in stable condition.