Baby born on Cardinals opening day named after Nolan Arenado

ST. LOUIS– The parents of a baby born on Cardinals’ Opening Day have named their son after Nolan Arenado, who had a big debut with the Redbirds at Busch Stadium yesterday.

The mother-to-be was scheduled to be induced on April 8 and the couple decided to wait to find out if their child was a boy or girl. They had settled on Everlee or Easton as names.

The couple, Justin and Megan Stinnett, was able to keep tabs on the game, seeing the emotion from Kolten Wong in the first inning and from Yadier Molina after O’Neils single in the seventh inning.

The Stinnett’s were only able to hear the game as the baby got closer to being delivered.

However, once their baby boy was born, they decided he did not look like an Easton.

At that point in the game, they heard Cardinal’s broadcaster Dan McLaughlin saying, “Arenado, a drive deep left at the wall. Welcome to St. Louis, Nolan!”

Justin Stinnett says that is when he and his wife looked at each other and he asked, “What about Nolan?”

The couple are proud to welcome to St. Louis Nolan Michael Stinnett and Nolan Arenado.