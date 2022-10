ST. LOUIS — A survey from the US Census Bureau says about a third of American families are still scrambling to find baby formula in September.

The stock rate is at 82% but still below the 89% before the formula shortage hit in February.

Rural areas have the hardest time, with families having to drive to find supplies.

Lawmakers want more bills to bring in more formula, including from foreign countries, and they’re calling on the FDA for swifter supply action.