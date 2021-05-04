Baby found inside stolen car after police pursuit ends, one arrested, two at large

BROOKLYN, Ill. – Carjacking suspects lead police on a pursuit overnight with a 4-month-old baby inside.
Police in the Metro East spotted the stolen car around 11:00 p.m. Monday and chased it back to Missouri over the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial bridge.
The driver eventually crashed along Hickory Street, just south of downtown. Two men ran away and a woman was arrested.
The baby was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
