Baby shot in the arm in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, 3rd recent area child shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A child under one-year-old was shot at around 11:00 am in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, located north of Forest Park. He was injured in the 1300 block of Temple Place.

The baby is suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. He has been taken by police to a hospital.

This is turning into a violent 24-hours for children in the area. A 13-year-old was accidentally shot and killed in St. Louis County Thursday night. A six-year-old was shot in the hand in St. Louis at around 9:00 am on the same day.

