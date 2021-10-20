Bachelor Clayton Echard has Bachelorette smack him with yardstick

Eureka native and the next Bachelor Clayton Echard was introduced on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” Tuesday night, and the pair’s first meeting was memorable.

In his formal introduction video he said, “My family, they are my rock. They are the most important people.”

He continued to say, “I have two younger brothers and we’re so close. We might as well have been a mini fraternity.”

He talked about the things he has in common with Michelle which includes his experience playing NCAA D1 sports. Echard played football for Mizzou and Young played basketball for Bradley University.

“It says so much as far as what type of person she is,” Echard said.

In his introduction, he also says that his mother is a teacher and he loves the fact that Michelle is also one.

“So I have a lot of respect for people that do that,” he said.

Echard’s mom is also featured in his introduction.

“I think someday he will make a wonderful partner, and who knows? Maybe it’ll be you,” Kelly Echard said.

When Echard steps out of the limo to meet Michelle for the first time, he has a yardstick in his hand.

“From time to time I found myself getting in trouble due to my behavior. So in case, I do happen to get out of line, I brought you something,” Echard said to Young

He then gave the yardstick to Michelle and they both started laughing.

“I plan on being on my best behavior this entire time so hopefully you don’t have to use it,” he said.

Then he began to turn his backside toward Young and he said, “But for this time only, I will allow one free swing.”

Young then hit Echard’s backside softly with the yardstick.

“I’m going to be nice. It’s your first day of school,” Young said. “I want you to come back to class.”

As Echard walked away, Young said “Clayton is cute.”

But it is known Young and Echard’s connection will not last because he is already filming his season of “The Bachelor” in California.