Bachelor Clayton Echard says Young ‘could be the one’ in Bachelorette tease

Eureka’s Clayton Echard is seen in the teaser for Michelle Young’s “The Bachelorette” season saying “she could be the one,” but we all know the two are not meant to be.

Echard is already filming his season of “The Bachelor” in California.

The teaser video came out on Tuesday and it is filled with drama and tears. Echard is one of the many contestants seen crying in the teaser.

The teaser also reveals some papers found in a contestant’s suitcase that show they’ve been planning out their every move. The 3.5-minute video also reveals multiple contestants accusing someone among them of hiding something or having had a previous relationship with Young.

Echard is featured in the teaser saying, “He said he doesn’t know her, but there’s something he’s not telling all of us.”

The star of “The Bachelor” season 26 is also seen in the teaser calling out another contestant for being fake.

“You’re an actor and you’ve come on a reality tv show,” Echard said.

Young’s season premieres on Tuesday, October 19 on ABC.