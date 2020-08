ST. LOUS- The St. Louis Area Food Bank teams up with St. Louis Public schools for a back- to- school giveaway Monday in north St. Louis.

Volunteers will give away groceries and school supplies from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Yeatman- Liddell College Preparatory Middle School on Athlone Avenue.

Virtual after-school resources and free COVID testing will also be available.