Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
2-year-old Utah boy drowns at home while mom is at hospital with newborn
Top Stories
Suspects in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney murder, kidnapping case facing federal charges
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker restricts youth and adult recreation sports
Live
St. Louis County updates new COVID restrictions
Federal officers leaving Portland by Thursday, governor says
Coronavirus
Back-to-school plans
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
COVID-19 Forecasts and Maps
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Missouri Town Hall
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Missouri reports more than 1,900 new COVID cases; 20 to 24 age group has highest number of cases
Top Stories
Doctor touting unproven COVID cure previously claimed alien DNA was used in medical treatments
Cancer survivor now fights second battle with people who say they can’t wear masks
Video
Masks not mandatory in Jefferson County after 4-hour meeting
Video
Pike County Fair opens amid some COVID-19 concerns
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Martinez hit hard in 2020 debut. Twins beat Cards 6-3
Top Stories
Mikolas to miss 2020 season, needs arm surgery
Video
MLB suspends Miami Marlins’ season through weekend amid outbreak
PHOTOS: Royals fan cutouts feature stormtrooper, ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’
Gallery
Source: 4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Pay it forward for a teacher with ‘Sips for schoolteachers’
Video
Top Stories
Midwest Black Restaurant Week is underway
Video
Top Stories
What Abra Kadabra Hair & Healing is doing to keep their clients safe
Video
Give yourself a spa-quality facial at home
Video
Money Saver: Super markdowns, get up to 80% off at Khol’s
Tim’s Travels: New exhibit explores St. Louis’ role in getting women the right to vote
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Photo submission: Dog Days of Summer
Video
Top Stories
Enter to win a FREE pair of the world’s only hearing aids with artificial intelligence!
Top Stories
Baseball is Back – Let us show your excitement on TV!
Gallery
Is your child not sleeping well? Let’s see if we can be helpful. Enter to win a FREE ZPOD today!
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Missouri reports more than 1,900 new COVID cases; 20 to 24 age group has highest number of cases
Top Stories
Shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured in Walnut Park West
Top Stories
Porch pirate swipes packages in Tower Grove East
Beyond the Call of Duty honors fallen officer Michael Langsdorf in first annual Ride to Remember
Video
Man fatally shot inside car in Hillsdale neighborhood
Video
Cancer survivor now fights second battle with people who say they can’t wear masks
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Back to School
St. Louis area schools start to announce specific back to school plans
Video
Many St. Louis Public School students should prepare for remote classes this fall
Video
All Parkway students will be learning online-only this fall; 7th local school district to announce the decision
Video
Lawyer explains new school sports waiver that mentions COVID-19
Video
More parents considering homeschooling and micro-schooling
Video
More Back to School Headlines
Watch: COVID and the Classroom town hall event
Video
Schools say remote learning will be different and better this fall
Video
How parents are using twists in the pandemic as teachable moments
Video
How sports and band practice march on during the pandemic
Video
Pediatrician discusses impending flu wildcard and what you can do
Video
Busy campus: Lindenwood University’s attendance remains the same despite the pandemic
Video
College athletes training on their own amid pandemic
Video
Helping children struggling with depression or drug addiction during isolation
Video
Why Torah Prep students want to return to school
Video
How back-to-school will be different for parents, students, and teachers
Video
Popular
Many St. Louis Public School students should prepare for remote classes this fall
Video
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker restricts youth and adult recreation sports
Live
Shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured in Walnut Park West
Weather
National Chicken Wing Day: Restaurants offering free wings, deals Wednesday
Evacuations underway after retaining wall partially collapses in Arnold
Video
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video