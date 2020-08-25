College Students return to a new normal

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Monday was the first day of classes for many Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville students. Some of them expressed concerns about attending class and trying to avoid COVID-19.

“I’m kind of scared,” said Ibrahim Abass. The SIUE student took on-line classes Monday but will be inside a classroom Tuesday. He said, “I don’t know what it’s going to look like tomorrow.”

SIUE officials said no class will have more than 50 students and students will be required to wear a mask in class. Seating will be spread apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“You can’t go anywhere on the campus without a sign reminding you to wear a mask and wash your hands and don’t forget to stay apart,” said Rich Walker, SIUE Vice Chancellor of Administration.

He said cleaning efforts on campus have been boosted and COVID-19 testing will be available for anyone who has concerns about their health or simply wants to confirm whether they are positive or negative.

“We’ll be providing that testing service for employees and students at all 3 campuses (Edwardsville, Alton and East St. Louis) and it won’t cost them anything.”

More information about SIUE’s efforts can be found on-line.

