East Alton back to school giveaway helps over 150 children

EAST ALTON, Ill. – Children are ready to go back to school thanks to a number of organizations in East Alton.

COVID-19 made the demand even greater at this year’s back to school giveaway event for folks struggling to make ends meet.

“More people are out of work and the assistance is not there because more people need it,” East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton said.

The pandemic also created challenges for organizers. “Obviously there was a little more preparation for it, but we didn’t want to let anything stop it,” organizer Suzette Cranmer said.

“We’re honored to be part of this I have six men on my department, two working today the other four will all be here,” East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said.

It’s only the second year of this event and it has grown. Kids can get their hair cut and a pair of brand new shoes.

One woman who was there for her children said, “I actually lost a job so I need the help.”

There are 6,300 East Alton residents. The back to school event helps many students in many schools.

“We service probably 75 percent of them from East Alton and 25 percent surrounding schools,” organizer Robin Carlton said.

Families receive a meal, each child is given a backpack loaded with new school supplies. The police, firefighters, their wives and volunteers from the House of Victory Church play an important role.

“It does bring tears to your eyes sometimes when you see kids that maybe are needy and it would be difficult for families to buy supplies for them,” House of Victory pastor’s wife Lisa Naylor.

They expected to serve 150 children Saturday, and when it was all over they began planning for next year.