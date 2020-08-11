Fort Zumwalt pushes back the start of school

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Fort Zumwalt School District has announced it will push back the start of the school year by five days. The first day of class will now be Aug. 31.

The district says it still intends to start with five days a week face-to-face instruction.

The delay will allow the additional time necessary to plan and reschedule our student body to best provide for the start of the year.

The district says it will be practicing safe social distancing and have modified plans so that all staff and students K-12 will be expected to wear masks. There is also a virtual option for students.

School officials say the results of a parent survey showed 80% of families wanted face-to-face instruction and 20% (3,500 students) signed up for the virtual option.

Dr. Bernary DuBray, the superintendent, said he expects there will be COVID-19 cases in the schools despite efforts to keep them out.