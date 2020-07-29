Many St. Louis Public School students should prepare for remote classes this fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There will be a one week delay in the start of St. Louis Public Schools this year. Mayor Lyda Krewson says that they want everyone to be prepared for virtual learning. The distance education plan still needs to be approved by the school board. SLPS says that around 65% of families have indicated they want their students to start the year at home.

Krewson says that school buildings will be open as “instructional support centers.” Around 35 percent of students will be allowed to go to classrooms for some instruction.

Many children in K-8 will be provided with an iPad, according to Krewson. Older students will also be provided with a computer to help them continue their education remotely. The school system has 4,000 hotspots available for children who do not have internet access at home.

The Director of Communications for St. Louis Public Schools tells FOX 2 that the bell time will be 8:15 am to 3:15 pm. A professional development day on September 18 has been changed to a half-day on September 25.

Charter and private schools have their own plans. They are sharing specific plans with parents soon.

