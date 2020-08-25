Parents get creative in providing virtual learning environment at home

ST. LOUIS – Some parents are getting crafty to create a classroom environment for their kids.

Many are starting their first day of school and they’re doing it from home, so they’ve had to get a little creative. Some have decorated and set up a trifold poster board to make their own learning space.

Some parents say the lesson they’re learning on day one is to adapt, whether that’s adapting their living room into a classroom, adapting their schedule to work around their young ones, or helping their kids adapt to new methods of learning.

Teachers are advising that students and parents do what they can but know that it’s OK to take breaks and stop when you need to.