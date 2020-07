ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There will be a one week delay in the start of St. Louis Public Schools this year. Mayor Lyda Krewson says that they want everyone to be prepared for virtual learning. The distance education plan still needs to be approved by the school board. SLPS says that around 65% of families have indicated they want their students to start the year at home.

Krewson says that school buildings will be open as "instructional support centers." Around 35 percent of students will be allowed to go to classrooms for some instruction.