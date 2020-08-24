Students settle into back-to-school routine in a landscaped changed by COVID-19

GRANITE CITY, IL – It was a first day back to school like no other for students from college to kindergarten in Missouri and Illinois.

For most students back to school meant logging in via computer from home. Most schools remained empty.

The day started with an outage for Zoom, a major provider of video conferencing used for virtual learning. The outage impacted students from Alton to Webster Groves to Mizzou.

Zoom’s founder & CEO, Eric Yuan tweeted an apology, saying in part, “We know the responsibility we have to keep your meetings, classrooms & important events running. I’m personally very sorry & we will all do our best to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Granite City Schools use Google Meeting for virtual learning. There were no issues reported with that service.

The district continued to distribute Chromebook computers among its close to 6,000 students and will wrap up the effort Tuesday.

It has gone smoothly but simple things like resetting a student’s password took parents anywhere from minutes to hours. One parent, David Kleine of Pontoon Beach, IL, said he made more than 150 calls to a technical support line before he actually got through and got help.

His 7th grader missed his first class, Monday.

“It’s just such a hindrance because I can’t leave my child at home alone because I have to be here for him and I can’t pull him away from it or he’ll get in trouble for not being logged into his class,” said Kleine. “So, for the hours of 9 to 2, I’m stuck.”

School officials have been very understanding.

“We pretty much sent the message that there won’t be a lot of grading until we get this train on the track until we get everything going,” said Granite City Schools Superintendent, Stephanie Cann. “We don’t expect them to be digital masters in a week. The teachers are learning. We’re learning. It turns out that we can only do the best we can do. They can only do the best they can do … and that’s good enough, right?”

School officials across the area expect things to just keep getting smoother day after day. Zoom tweeted just before noon that everything was working properly with its service again.