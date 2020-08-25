Virtual learning bringing highs, lows as students return to school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – After months of planning students from several school districts return to class to start the new school year online.

Normally first day of school is a lot of meet and greets with your teachers, friends, and classmates.

Now with virtual learning, parents, teachers, and students are figured out how to work virtually together laying the groundwork for the rest of the school year.

Anthony Kiekow with Hazelwood School District says login issues along with internet problems were two of the biggest problems today.

However, he says students and teachers reuniting, even virtually, proved to outweigh any of the bad.

Many parents say they were nervous heading into the first day of school, but the parent of two, Ashley Fox says it turned out not to be so bad.

She says working from home herself made her concerned with how to juggle the two but encourages parents to remain patient during the process.

Hazelwood School District uses Google Classroom, but the popular video conference app Zoom crashed earlier today putting some people in a frenzy.

Zoom’s IT team did not say what cause of the problem, but only that it is now fixed.