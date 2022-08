ST. LOUIS – Time is winding down before thousands of students and teachers around the St. Louis area officially return back to the classrooms.

For some in Illinois, school is already in session or starts as early as next week. In Missouri, school districts can start no sooner than two weeks before the first Monday in September.

Who’s heading back to school first? And who has the most summer left? FOX2 compiled a list of start dates from dozens of school districts on the Missouri and Illinois sides of St. Louis.

Already Started

Marissa School District (Illinois) – Aug. 10

New Athens School District (Illinois) – Aug. 12

Monday, Aug. 15

Central School District (Illinois)

East St. Louis School District (Illinois)

Freeburg School District (Illinois)

Mascoutah School District (Illinois)

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Alton School District (Illinois)

Belleville Township High School (Illinois)

East Alton School District (Illinois)

Edwardsville School District (Illinois)

Granite City School District (Illinois)

Highland Community School District (Illinois)

Madison School District (Illinois)

Millstadt School District (Illinois)

Monday, Aug. 22

Bethalto Community School District (Illinois)

Cahokia Community Unit School District (Illinois)

St. Louis City School District (Missouri)

Special School District St. Louis County Schools (Missouri)

Ferguson-Florissant School District (Missouri)

Fort Zumwalt School District (Missouri)

Francis Howell School District (Missouri)

Hazelwood School District (Missouri)

Ladue School District (Missouri)

Mehlville School District (Missouri)

Parkway School District (Missouri)

Pattonville School District (Missouri)

Ritenour School District (Missouri)

Riverview Gardens School District (Missouri)

Rockwood School District (Missouri)

Webster Groves School District (Missouri)

Wentzville School District (Missouri)

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Farmington School District (Missouri)

Kirkwood School District (Missouri)

Lindbergh School District (Missouri)

Northwest School District (Missouri)

St. Charles School District (Missouri)

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Fox School District (Missouri)