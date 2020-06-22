Breaking News
Bagged salad possibly linked to cyclospora contamination

ST. LOUIS – An outbreak of Cyclospora in six states including Missouri and Illinois is leading federal health officials to issue a safety alert on some salads.

Officials say you should avoid ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad from Hy-Vee grocery stores, and Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad from Jewel-Osco. The pre-packaged, bagged, garden salad blends contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.

The CDC says there have been at least 76-confirmed cases of Cyclospora that may be linked to them.

Symptoms of Cyclospora includes:

  • Frequent bouts of water diarrhea, which is the most common
  • Loss of appetite and weight
  • Cramping, bloating and/or increased gas
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting, which is less common
  • Fatigue
  • Low-grade fever

