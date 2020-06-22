Bagged salad possibly linked to cyclospora contamination

ST. LOUIS – An outbreak of Cyclospora in six states including Missouri and Illinois is leading federal health officials to issue a safety alert on some salads.
Officials say you should avoid ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad from Hy-Vee grocery stores, and Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad from Jewel-Osco. The pre-packaged, bagged, garden salad blends contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.
The CDC says there have been at least 76-confirmed cases of Cyclospora that may be linked to them.
Symptoms of Cyclospora includes:
- Frequent bouts of water diarrhea, which is the most common
- Loss of appetite and weight
- Cramping, bloating and/or increased gas
- Nausea
- Vomiting, which is less common
- Fatigue
- Low-grade fever