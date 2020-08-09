Bail set at $1M for Elgin man charged with killing bicyclist

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) – Bail has been set at $1 million for a suburban Chicago man who authorities say was fleeing the scene of an accident when his car struck two bicyclists, killing one person and injuring another.

Kane County prosecutors charged 28-year-old Lance C. Neal of Elgin with reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing a police officer, failure to report an accident or death and driving without insurance.

They say Neal was fleeing a police officer last month when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the two bicyclists. One of the victims, 52-year-old Sandra Sampey of Bartlett was killed.  

