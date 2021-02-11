Bald Eagle sighting increase at Carlyle Lake

CARLYLE, Ill. – Carlyle Lake has seen an increase in Bald Eagle sightings lately.
The lake’s Facebook page said this is due to the consistent cold weather freezing many area ponds, marshes and portions of the lake causing Bald Eagles to search for food at water sources that aren’t iced over.
Carlyle Lake said Bald Eagle sightings are also increasing at the Kaskaskia River.
Park rangers saw four adult Bald Eagles at the General Dean Recreation Area Wednesday morning. They saw several others out on the lake.