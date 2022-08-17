ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday, August 17 would have been St. Louis area native Tyre Sampson’s 15th birthday had he not tragically fallen to his death from a ride in Orlando, Florida in March.

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump who is representing Tyre’s father, Yarnell Sampson, spoke at a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday along with Yarnell and Florida State Representative Geraldine Thompson.

Tyre’s autopsy showed that he died on March 24 of blunt-force trauma when he fell 70 feet from the Orlando Free Fall ride which is 430-feet-high at ICON Park. The medical examiner in Orlando, Florida ruled the death was accidental. Sampson’s family filed a wrongful death suit against the theme park and the ride manufacturer.

Yarnell said that he is getting better “mentally, physically, and spiritually” since the death of Tyre nearly five months ago.

“I feel like I didn’t sign up for this. God signed me up for this battle,” Yarnell said.

As he addressed reporters, he said he is disgusted that the Free Fall ride is still up. He said it needs to come down and there should be a permanent memorial for Tyre in its place.

“That was my only child. That was my everything. So I’m totally invested in this situation,” Yarnell said. “I’m not going nowhere until I get this ride taken down.”

Crump and his team have asked for the case to be expedited.

“We think that this case is of great public importance, especially in Orlando, Florida, and we think many witnesses who were there are continuing to go forward with life, so we want them to be sat down for depositions sooner than later so all the evidence can be preserved,” Crump said.

Florida State Representative Geraldine Thompson is working on filing legislation to keep incidents like this from ever happening again. The Tyre Sampson Bill will be filed on the first day of the next legislative session.

“In the ordinary course of life, you don’t expect parents to have to bury their children,” Thompson said. “This was not the ordinary course. The things that happened here were out of the ordinary.”

In a news conference held on June 20, Thompson said the bill “will take into account the safety record of any company that wants to operate a ride of this nature.” She also wants more signage for height and weight limits present at the park.

“To say I’m mad, I’m more sad that I’m not celebrating my son’s 15th birthday,” Yarnell said.