Balloons in the Great Forest Park Balloon Race most likely will head west Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – After high winds canceled the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in 2019, the forecast is looking great this year.

Winds are forecast to be out of the east, maybe with a slight northwesterly component this afternoon. This means the balloons should head westward, maybe a touch to the southwest as well.

The race begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in St. Louis posted this image to twitter Friday afternoon showing preliminary wind forecast data:

“Here’s a 1000, 3000, and 5000 ft trajectory forecast for tomorrow based on current model data. The run starts at 500 PM and lasts 2 hours. Keep in mind, this is very preliminary data, and the forecast will likely change as we get updated data.” – NWS St. Louis. @NWSStLouis on Twitter.

For more information of the race, visit greatforestparkballoonrace.com.