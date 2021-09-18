Balloons in the Great Forest Park Balloon Race most likely will head west Saturday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – After high winds canceled the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in 2019, the forecast is looking great this year.
Winds are forecast to be out of the east, maybe with a slight northwesterly component this afternoon. This means the balloons should head westward, maybe a touch to the southwest as well.
The race begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in St. Louis posted this image to twitter Friday afternoon showing preliminary wind forecast data:
For more information of the race, visit greatforestparkballoonrace.com.