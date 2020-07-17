Ballpark Village allows fans to enjoy Cardinals games while social distancing

Video from Epic Photography

ST. LOUIS – As the home-opener of the Cardinals shortened 60-game season creeps closer, Ballpark Village is gearing up to give fans a fun and safe experience while enjoying some baseball.

The Cardinals have a home exhibition game on Wednesday, July 22, and their official home-opener is on Friday, July 24.

Ballpark Village said they’ve received guidance from the City of St. Louis Health Department and have worked to be in compliance with the CDC’s sanitation recommendations and social distancing. Click here for more information.

Ballpark Village is comprised of a variety of restaurants, bars and seating arrangements to allow fans to enjoy watching the game while being safe.

The list of areas open includes Budweiser Brew House Bud Deck Rooftop, Together Credit Union Plaza, Sports & Social St. Louis, FOX Sports Midwest Live!, Cardinals Nation and The Bullock at Live! by Loews – St. Louis.

Tickets for the Budweiser Brew House Bud Deck Rooftop go on sale Saturday at 9 a.m. Each ticket includes a food and beverage package. For tickets, click here.

Ballpark Village encourages reservations at all other venues due to their limited capacity in compliance with CDC recommendations. For more information on how to make a reservation, click here.