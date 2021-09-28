Ballpark Village, fans excited for homecoming of streaking Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have won 16 games in a row, the longest stretch in franchise history. And fans are ready to welcome them home.

“We just wanted to be here in person to watch number 17,” said Tammy Matlock, a Memphis resident who came to St. Louis to be part of the stretch run.

“We have not missed a game. We watch them every year. I mean, it has just been amazing. They have been awesome. Everybody has just come together and played such great games,” Matlock said.

And Ballpark Village is ready to entertain and feed the crowds.

“We’ve been ready since last week,” says Samantha Cholke with Salt + Smoke. “We’ve been talking about it. So we’re ready for the biggest crowd we’re going to have this entire season.”

Arch Apparel is ready to go with baseball-themed clothes no matter what weather Mother Nature throws our way.

“Sweatshirts are ready. Everything is ready. We’ve got beanies going on. We got sweatshirts, crew necks. We’re ready for it all,” says Ellis Brodsky with Arch Apparel.

The chase for postseason baseball is on and businesses think fans will come down to fill up Busch Stadium.

“Wainwright said it last week. He’s happy to have everybody back. I think everyone’s ready to be back down here and ready for Red October,” says Brodsky.

Six games here at home this week, against the Brewers and the Cubs. And after Thursday’s day game, Budweiser is hosting a post-game party honoring Mike Shannon in Ballpark Village’s Together Credit Union Plaza. All are welcome to come celebrate.