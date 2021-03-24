Ballpark Village hiring hundreds at job fair on March 30

ST. LOUIS – Ballpark Village is getting ready to welcome back fans, but first they need to hire hundreds of employees.

The venue plans to have over four million visitors this year and now they are having open interviews at their Ballpark Village Job Fair on Tuesday, March 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 601 Clark Avenue.

Participants need to come to Ballpark Village and bring either their driver’s license, state-issued I.D., birth certificate, U.S. passport, or social security card.

The interviews at Ballpark Village will be done with COVID safety protocols in place. Applicants must wear masks and social distance. Applicants also must know which position they want to be interviewed for.

Click here to learn about the open positions or call Ballpark Village’s Employment Office at 314-797-7526.