Ballpark Village hosts first in-person collegiate esports tournament of 2021 in July

ST. LOUIS – The inaugural esports Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational tournament will take place at Ballpark Village in July.

This will be the first in-person collegiate esports tournament of 2021. Sixteen of the top collegiate teams in the country will compete in League of Legends from July 2 to July 4.

The Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational is sponsored by The Centene Charitable Foundation. Nerd Street Gamers will oversee tournament operations, and Riot Games is the developer of League of Legends.

Maryville University’s esports team is the three-time national champion. They along with Saint Louis University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are competing in the tournament.

Teams will compete in the round-robin tournament for a prize pool of $10,000. The tournament will feature celebrity casters, esports panels, educational sessions, live music, and more.

The tournament will be streamed live on Nerd Street Gamers’ Twitch channel. People can also watch the competition in-person throughout Ballpark Village. Attending the event is free.

Tournament Schedule:

July 2 Noon – 7:30pm

July 3 Noon – 7:30pm

July 4 Noon – 9:30pm