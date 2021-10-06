Ballpark Village pulls out all the stops for tonight’s wild card game

ST. LOUIS – Cardinal Nation is fired up for postseason baseball! Although the game is in Los Angeles, you can bet Ballpark Village will be flooded with Redbirds fans.

Ballpark Village has been a popular place for Cards fans to watch playoff baseball in the past, and I’m told there are watch parties planned both inside and outside of Ballpark Village for Wednesday night’s game.

There will be food and drink specials at several of the bars and restaurants there. Among them is a special beer deal to mark the Cardinals’ historic 17 game winning streak that propelled them into the wild card game.

Ballpark Village officials said workers are taking COVID precautions. They are wearing masks and tables inside have been spaced apart, and if customers don’t feel comfortable inside, there will be plenty going on outside.

“Everything from Cardinals Nation to Bally Sports Live Inside to Together Credit Union Plaza outside to Sports and Social. We’re doing $17 buckets for the 17 wins of the Cardinals. DJ entertainment and PBR will open up for postgame as well,” Ballpark Village’s Chief Operating Officer Mike LaMartina said.

The fun kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. St. Louis time. The winner takes on the Giants in the National League Divisional Series. That starts Friday in San Francisco.