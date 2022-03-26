BALLWIN, Mo.–A half-hour boot camp workout Saturday helped a local non-profit that helps others get back on their feet.

Fit Body Boot Camp offered some classes Saturday morning to raise funds for the St. Patrick Center. Business owners ask around for organizations that could use the help and this month, perhaps fittingly, being the month of March, it was the St. Patrick Center, which helps people transitioning out of homelessness with a variety of programs, including helping pay for a security deposit or a first month’s rent.

More than 3,000 individuals and families are helped annually by St. Patrick Center programs.

“We’re just such a diverse group of individuals here, we all come from various backgrounds. And we’ve always found the need to help other people in our community, and that’s kind of how we got our start here,” said Sarah Soltow from Fit Body Boot Camp. “We started with a small gym downtown, helping a small community downtown on the hill, and we’ve grown to what we’ve become today. And we just think it’s very important to help other individuals in our community,”