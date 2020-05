BALLWIN, Mo – A Ballwin family has a backyard pirate ship playground. The Kerber family wanted their kids to be productive while they were missing out on sports and other activities.



So they all chipped in and in just over three weeks and created this incredible 36 x 11 x 3 foot pirate ship. It even has a crow’s nest.



No doubt it will provide valuable lessons and fun for years to come. Their next project? They say they want to turn their deck into a castle.