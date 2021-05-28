Ballwin man charged with strangling, stabbing friend to death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- Authorities have charged a Ballwin man with the strangling and stabbing death of his friend in a North St. Louis County residence Thursday.
On Friday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Sultan Alhamed, 24, with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Armed Criminal Action.
Police were called Thursday to the 12000 block of Riverview Drive in North St. Louis County just before 2:15pm and found Richard Hoelscher, 56, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court documents, Alhamed was angry with Hoelscher for “waking him up in the middle of the night,” and admitted to officers that he strangled, stabbed and hit him. It is unclear when the incident occured Thursday.
Alhamed is being held without bond.