Ballwin police have this ‘cool’ counterfeit Benjamin in evidence

BALLWIN, Mo. – A person selling a game system through social media got a surprise after the sale. The cash used to pay for the purchase was counterfeit with an image of Benjamin Franklin wearing sunglasses.

Police say that everything during the sale was fine. The buyer was supposed to exchange $200 for the game system. Then the parties went their separate ways.

But, when the seller took a closer look at the “currency” the paper was not the same quality as a normal bill. Plus there was the alteration to Mr. Franklin’s face.

Ballwin Police say that the investigation into the counterfeit cash continues. Please check your bills after a sale for any suspicious markings or paper quality.