Ballwin scorpion wrangler on “Game of Talents”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– A Ballwin man took center stage on national television earlier this week and gave a jaw-dropping performance on the FOX show “Game of Talents.” Steven C. Ceriotti had America cringing when he opened his mouth and revealed a scorpion on his tongue.

Ceriotti says his talent actually has been a life-long hobby and love of critters. He grew up fascinated by things like snakes and bugs and it grew into a love of herpetology.

He trained with a St. Louis man who taught him how to extract venom from reptiles. He has even extracted venom to help companies make cancer drugs.

Now Ceriotti, who is known by many names like Reptileman, Reptileguy, and even Serengeti Steve gets to share his love of reptiles with children. He has a traveling exhibit called The Reptile Experience that he brings to schools, birthday parties, fairs, and more.

Ceriotti says he has been on other national talent shows and the experience is always amazing.

The Game of Talents has contestants trying to match a talent with the performer. Ceriotti said he didn’t think anyone would match a 51-year-old Ballwin man with a scorpion wrangler.

Ceriotti said the crew picked a white tuxedo with gold bling for him to wear. He thought that would help make it even harder for people to guess he was a reptile handler. However, at least one contestant did guess right.

Ceriotti says while he enjoys performing his real joy is getting to share his love of reptiles with people.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News