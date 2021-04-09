Ballwin scorpion wrangler on “Game of Talents”

ST. LOUIS– A Ballwin man took center stage on national television earlier this week and gave a jaw-dropping performance on the FOX show “Game of Talents.” Steven C. Ceriotti had America cringing when he opened his mouth and revealed a scorpion on his tongue.

Ceriotti says his talent actually has been a life-long hobby and love of critters. He grew up fascinated by things like snakes and bugs and it grew into a love of herpetology.

He trained with a St. Louis man who taught him how to extract venom from reptiles. He has even extracted venom to help companies make cancer drugs.

Now Ceriotti, who is known by many names like Reptileman, Reptileguy, and even Serengeti Steve gets to share his love of reptiles with children. He has a traveling exhibit called The Reptile Experience that he brings to schools, birthday parties, fairs, and more.

Ceriotti says he has been on other national talent shows and the experience is always amazing.

The Game of Talents has contestants trying to match a talent with the performer. Ceriotti said he didn’t think anyone would match a 51-year-old Ballwin man with a scorpion wrangler.

Ceriotti said the crew picked a white tuxedo with gold bling for him to wear. He thought that would help make it even harder for people to guess he was a reptile handler. However, at least one contestant did guess right.

Ceriotti says while he enjoys performing his real joy is getting to share his love of reptiles with people.