ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are working to solve a bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson, the robbery happened at the First Community Credit Union on Watson Road around 4 p.m.

The robber walked up to a teller and passed her a demand note. The suspect left with an undisclosed sum of money.