Basement fire damages Overland home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND, Mo. – A fire overnight damaged a house on Midland Boulevard.

The fire started just after 1 a.m. in the basement.

Two people lived inside and escaped without injury.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News